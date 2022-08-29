Silver Alert Issued for Fort Kent Man

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

The Fort Kent Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for 81-year-old of Stanley Flagg of Fort Kent.

Flagg was last seen on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am.

He is believed to have wandered away on foot from a location near his home on Franklin School Road.

Flagg suffers from some cognitive issues and is visually impaired.

Stanley is a white male, 5′10″, 165 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

He does wear glasses and was last seen wearing a dark gray or brown jacket.

If you have seen Stanley Flagg or have any information please contact the Fort Kent Police Department at 207.834.5678

