Silver Alert Issued for Fort Kent Man
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -
The Fort Kent Police Department is issuing a Silver Alert for 81-year-old of Stanley Flagg of Fort Kent.
Flagg was last seen on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am.
He is believed to have wandered away on foot from a location near his home on Franklin School Road.
Flagg suffers from some cognitive issues and is visually impaired.
Stanley is a white male, 5′10″, 165 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.
He does wear glasses and was last seen wearing a dark gray or brown jacket.
If you have seen Stanley Flagg or have any information please contact the Fort Kent Police Department at 207.834.5678
