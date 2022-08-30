Dry Morning and Afternoon Before Shower and Storm Chances Roll in This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping out the door this morning, we will be remaining dry, but that will be short lived as high pressure will be exiting our region and a low pressure system continues to inch its way towards us. Temperatures have already reached near 70 degrees. Some places are already up and over the 70 degree mark. That is pretty impressive considering that at this time yesterday our temperatures struggled to make it above 60 degrees. It’s still feeling quite muggy too. Last night we saw those dewpoints in the upper 60s and that continued into the overnight hours. At this hour they are in the upper 60s and unfortunately that will continue into this evening. Some of us may even have dewpoints over the 70 degree mark as we head through the course of today.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

High temperatures today will get into the upper 80s reminding us that summer is still here. I would not be surprised if a town gets up over that 90 degree mark. Further north highs will be closer to the low 80s because of the rain chances up there. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s which is on the warmer side for this time of year. That is because those clouds will be increasing tonight with those rain chances. Think of the clouds as a blanket on your bed. When you have a blanket on your bed it makes you warmer. Having cloud cover works to trap in those warmer temperatures.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, we can see a few broken clouds in the state. We will be continuing to see some sun today. As we head into the lunch time hours, all of us will be in the sunshine. Futurecast is picking up on some isolated showers right after lunch so you will just want to be mindful of that. Right before bedtime that’s when we will see some heavier rain in western portions of the county ahead of the widespread rain tomorrow. That should be gone for the overnight hours before rain will fill back in time for the early morning. Here is the leading edge by 2am. By the morning commute, you will want the umbrella. Heavier showers will enter central Aroostook county. New Brunswick will also be in on the heavier rain. It’s not until your dinner time plans tomorrow where the rain will taper off. By Wednesday evening, we will see anywhere between 1 and 2 inches of rain in the county.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

High temperatures tomorrow will only get into the low 70s as the rain will be the main focus. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, rain will taper off by Thursday afternoon. We finally dry things out on Friday. My pick day of the holiday weekend so far is Saturday as that will be the day to feature more sunshine. Sunday will feature a few more clouds, but that dry stretch of weather continues into labor day. Highs throughout the week will be in the 70s. For more on the forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. I hope you enjoy your Tuesday!

