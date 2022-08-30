Shower Chances Throughout the Day Tomorrow with a Cold Front; Better Weather For the End of the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows our next weather maker, a cold front, currently sitting off to our west. This will be making its way into the region during the day tomorrow, but before it does so, we’re looking at southerly winds being a bit gusty throughout the overnight hours. These southerly winds keep the warm and humid air in place overnight tonight, with relief from the humidity coming after the cold front passes through the region during the late afternoon and evening. Originally this front was looking to have more energy associated with it, but the latest computer model runs continue to limit the amount of energy it has, and therefore reduced the potential for heavier showers and downpours during the day tomorrow.

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 60s across the board. This will allow for any showers and thunderstorms to come to an end, however cloud cover looks to stick around going into tomorrow. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the lower 70s across the county. With limited sunshine expected for many, temperatures I think will struggle to get to this point during the afternoon, especially once the winds shift from the south to the west and eventually northwest. Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows the scattered showers and thunderstorms coming to an end this evening, leaving us with mainly cloudy skies going into tomorrow morning. A line of showers and downpours looks to approach the western half of the county just before sunrise, with rain showers expected over far western spots just in time for the morning commute. Rain continues through the morning hours. With light to moderate activity expected through lunchtime. Going into the afternoon, a secondary line of showers looks to develop, but at this point appears to be on the weaker side and won’t have much energy to work with unless we see some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine going into the early afternoon. The possibility of this looks low at this point, but is still worth mentioning as it’s not a zero risk. Showers taper off going into the evening hours as skies begin to clear out. This is thanks to northwesterly winds, that will be taking control of our weather through the rest of the work week, with clearing skies and a better day now expected for Thursday, and nice weather continuing into Friday.

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday and stay dry!

