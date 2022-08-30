United Way Telethon 2022 - Telethon money to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This coming Thursday, WAGM and United Way of Aroostook will be holding a telethon. This year, the money will be going to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The United Way of Aroostook started Dolly’s Imagination Library in the County in 2010. Since then, thousands of books have been sent to children all over Aroostook County, ages birth through 5 years old. Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook says while this is a popular program, it’s also an expensive one.

Duncan says, “It’s a very expensive program. It costs us a little over 58,000 dollars a year to pay for this program, which is a lot of money. We’ve only had in the last year 12,000 dollars designated to the program, so we have to try to come up with the difference. So, that’s what this years telethon is meant to do, to help us make up that difference so that we can keep this program going in Aroostook County.”

Kelly Landeen, WAGM’s General Manager says, “We thought it was very important to do something on a concentrated note. And the Imagination Library needs over 60,000 dollars to have that run. And it helps all the children that sign up for it and they get a book a month. So, we thought it was a great tie in.”

To help us raise money to support Dolly’s Imagination Library, you can visit our website at wagmtv.com and click on the United Way Telethon link or call in on Thursday September 1st and donate.

