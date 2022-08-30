United Way Telethon 2022 - WAGM and United Way Partnership

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On Thursday September 1st, WAGM and the United Way of Aroostook will be holding our 2nd annual telethon to benefit the United Way of Aroostook.

This year, the money raised will be going toward Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Last year, just over 27,000 dollars was raised to support programs and projects that the United Way of Aroostook helps fund. According to Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook, the partnership between WAGM and United Way has been vital to not only help raise money, but also raise awareness about what this organization does.

Duncan says, “A lot of people don’t realize what United Way does and who we help and how we help people. It’s a common misconception that we help people directly, but we actually are a fundraising organization that is fundraising to support agencies and organizations and programs and WAGM helps us get that word out and helps us promote these programs and these organizations and helps us reach people all over Aroostook County that we can’t reach by ourselves.”

WAGM General Manager Kelly Landeen agrees that partnerships like this one help everyone in the County.

Landeen says, “United Way is just a great partner because they have the logistics. You know, we kind of bring it to the masses and United Way does all of the stuff in the background. I mean, they send out letters, they send out the thank you’s, they collect the money and they distribute it. So, it’s a great partnership for us.”

To help raise money to support Dolly’s Imagination Library, you can visit our website at wagmtv.com and click on the United Way Telethon link or call in on Thursday September 1st and donate.

