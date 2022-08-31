Ashland boys soccer returns after not fielding a team last year.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) - The Ashland boys soccer team returns to the pitch after a one year break. Last year the team didn’t have enough players to field a team, so three players made the trip to Dyer Brook to play with the Warriors. Benjamin Howes was one of the players who traded in the Hornets colors for the Warriors uniform. He is glad to be back in the orange and black.

<(Benjamin Howes):” It’s quite special being able to see and talk to your teammates in school and maybe planning what you are going to for the next game while you are in school.”

Tim Tarr played for the Hornets in High School and took over as coach this year.

(Timothy Tarr):” I was happy to be back in the school system. I put my name in for the position and am happy to help band the 15 guys together to get this program back together.”

William St Peter is a junior captain. He did not play soccer last year, and he said that missing the season made him enjoy the sport even more

(William St Peter):” I like soccer even more. We have a young team, and we get to know each other better.”

Tarr says the players have been very excited to get the season started. He said they worked on the basics throughout the preseason.

Tarr:” One step at a time. We had to work on some fundamentals. Spacing, communication, throw-ins. They have grown a lot in the few weeks that we have been together. I expect them to surprise some people this year because we have quite a few athletes and I am looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

The players are all optimistic about having a successful season.

Howes:” I think we will do quite well and it will be fun.”

Tarr says the team is very young and inexperienced. He said that having such a large squad is a tribute to the Ashland soccer tradition, one that he wants to build on in the future.

Tarr:” to have 15 players, I was over the moon that was fantastic news. I really want to see Ashland become a soccer town again on the boys side. Also the girls have had a fantastic program for years and I would like to get the boys up to that same caliber.”

