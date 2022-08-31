Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said they are expecting a shopping season packed with deals.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts, but it is unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

