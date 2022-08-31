Showers and Downpours Today, But Sunshine Returns Tomorrow For a Dry End to the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. Most of us were able to get in some sunshine yesterday, but unfortunately that won’t be the case today. We were watching a low pressure system earlier this week that was dumping rain on parts of the Midwest. Now, we can see that front across our region. By mid morning and into the afternoon, we will be seeing rain throughout the county. It will be getting heavy at times. I don’t expect a total washout, but it will be too soggy out there for outdoor plans.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Temperatures today will only get into the lower 70s as those shower and storm chances increase headed into the afternoon. However, we will still have those dewpoints into the upper 60s making it feel a bit muggy through the evening. Yesterday, we had temperatures near 90 degrees reminding us that summer isn’t over quite yet. Millinocket was one of the warmer spots at 87 degrees. Most other towns yesterday were just above 85 degrees. The average high for this time of year is near the lower 70s.

Yesterday's Highs (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, we can see that by mid morning, some of us will be seeing some heavier rain activity points south. By lunch time, we can see eastern portions of the county with some scattered showers. Right after lunch time, the majority of the heavy rain will be in New Brunswick. We will be able to catch a break with the rain by the evening commute for most of us. I do think any activity after this will be much lighter. It’s not until the overnight hours where things will officially clear out. By the time we get into the morning commute tomorrow, we will be into the sunshine. Looking ahead, the sun will continue into the holiday weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 50s. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with the sunshine making a return. As we look head to the next couple of days, we will be entering a dry stretch of weather into the holiday weekend. That will continue on into the work week. Saturday is my pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Highs throughout the week will be mostly in the 60s and 70s. Overnight lows throughout the week will get into the upper 40s. For more on today’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Be sure to have your umbrella and rain coat stepping out the door today and enjoy your Wednesday!

