Showers End Tonight Leading to More Sunshine Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Looking back at the month of august in terms of temperatures for Caribou, while we started the month close to if not a bit above average, the middle of the month brought below average temperatures. Overall the month was evenly split between above average days and below average days. Last month we saw more above average days, so overall the month of august ended up being a variety of temperatures for everyone.

This evening’s weather setup shows the weakening low pressure system and cold front that has been providing rain shower activity to the region throughout the day today. As this continues to slide east during the overnight hours tonight, skies will begin to clear out going into tomorrow, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. A weak disturbance looks to bring some cloud cover back into the region during the afternoon, with the possibility of some isolated showers, but I think those will be limited in nature, so it shouldn’t be much of a concern.

Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows rain showers and storms coming to an end as they work their way to the east throughout the evening hours. This will lead to clearing skies from west to east during the overnight hours. Going into tomorrow morning, with temperatures falling back very close to the dew point throughout the night, I wouldn’t be surprised if some patchy fog develops, especially in some of the lower valleys. This will be a concern once again tomorrow night as low temperatures will once again closely follow the dew point. Once the fog burns off during the morning hours tomorrow, plenty of sunshine is expected county wide. A weak disturbance looks to move through the area during the afternoon, which could provide some more cloud cover and possibly an isolated shower, but I think the chances of that are very low throughout the afternoon, with cloud cover exiting the region later in the evening. Friday will start off with some patchy fog once again, but once that burns off plenty of sunshine is expected for everyone throughout the day. Overall a beautiful summer day is expected with the sunshine. As temperatures only make it into the lower 70s during the day Friday, it will be close to average in terms of where we should be for this time of year, but it looks as though Saturday might be the last bit of summer heat with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday!

