Chances of Isolated Showers This Afternoon, but Looking Like a Great Holiday Weekend Ahead!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Today marks a brand new month which means it is officially the start of meteorological fall. Starting things off with the month of August in review, we had quite a few days here where the high temperature got above average. Many days were spent over the 80 degree mark. However there were a couple days where the temperatures fell below average into the 60s and 70s. Not many days here where the high temperature was at or around the normal high for this time of year.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

It was a bit of a soggy day yesterday with most of us across the county seeing some heavier showers and downpours. Throughout today, we will begin to see the sun fill back into the region. If you don’t mind the clouds, it will be a great day. We will have some chances for isolated showers headed into this afternoon, but they will be quick to move out of the region. Dewpoints thankfully have taken quite a decline. As the winds shifted overnight, that drier air worked back into the region. Most of us are into the low to mid 50s with the exception of some areas seeing dewpoints in the mid 40s. High temperatures today will get into the upper 60s as you travel points east. Points west will see highs only topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing things out for you today, we start the morning off with a few clouds points north and west. Most of the clouds stay out of the way through lunch time. Just after lunch, we can see some isolated showers in far northern portions of the county. As we head into mid afternoon, a few more isolated showers, but once we get into the evening commute, just some clouds and nothing in the way of showers. It’s not until the overnight hours where we start to see things clear from south to north. By the time we get into the early morning hours of tomorrow things will be completely clear and will set us up for a day full of sunshine.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will right around average for this time of year. Most of us will be into the lower 70s. The day will be full of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend. Saturday is my pick day of the weekend. Sunshine will continue. Highs will be climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. We will begin to see a couple clouds build back into the region by Sunday leading to some isolated shower chances into the evening. Your labor day looks nice with sunshine filling back in. Highs will be mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the week. For more on today’s forecast, be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Thursday!

