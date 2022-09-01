Instacart driver stabbed, bitten while stopping robbery suspect

The suspect faces charges of assault with intent to murder and armed robbery. (WCVB, PROVIDED VIDEO, CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) - An armed robbery suspect is behind bars, thanks to the brave actions of an Instacart driver.

Police say 21-year-old Ryan Dos Santos was dropping off groceries for Instacart when he heard a woman screaming shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. A man armed with a knife had allegedly stolen her purse.

Dos Santos immediately jumped into action to stop the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Jayson Seay, ignoring any potential consequences of taking him down.

“I saw the opportunity, tackled him, went on the ground. He was able to stab me, my leg, my quad, bit me three times on my left arm,” Dos Santos said.

The delivery driver held Seay down until police arrived and arrested him.

“You don’t even think about when these things happen. I don’t know. Instinct,” Dos Santos said.

Dos Santos was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the stab wound on his leg. He is expected to recover.

“They say on the news, ‘Good Samaritan,’ I guess. I don’t think it’s that big a deal. I did what every good citizen should do. I don’t know if they would but should,” he said.

Seay faces charges of assault with intent to murder and armed robbery. He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Police say the woman who was robbed is OK.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brief Outage in Presque Isle caused by Fallen Tree
Austin Bellamy is fighting for his life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after...
Man in coma after stung by bees 20,000 times, family says
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Air Conditioner Causes Overnight Fire in Presque Isle
The three soldiers were shot after what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel...
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting of 3 Dutch soldiers
.
UPDATE: Missing Fort Kent Man Found Alive

Latest News

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, right, walks...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first...
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show
The suspect faces charges of assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.
WATCH: Instacart driver takes down armed robbery suspect
An FBI investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on...
Trump denies wrongdoing ahead of special master hearing