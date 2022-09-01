Mostly Sunny Skies Return Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures Expected This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. Now that September has officially begun, taking a look back at the rainfall throughout the month of august. This will include the rainfall that we saw during the day yesterday, as most spots picked up between a half an inch to as much as an inch. There were some communities that locally saw higher amounts like Houlton, but overall rainfall amounts continued to add to our monthly total, and kept us close to average, which is good news going into the month of September.

August Rainfall for Caribou (WAGM-TV)

The weather setup this evening shows the cold front that advanced through the region earlier on in the day. This allowed for winds to shift into the west northwest, and has provided cooler and drier air into the region today. With clearing skies expected overnight tonight, low temperatures will likely fall back into the lower 40s, closely following the dew point. This does set us up for a nice day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine expected through the afternoon. High temperatures though will struggle to make it into the upper 60s and lower 70s once again. The sunshine looks to stick around for the weekend, with a quick disturbance bringing cloud cover and rain showers to the region Saturday night.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Tonight is going to be a chilly night with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Westerly winds could still be a bit gusty throughout the overnight hours, but with clearing skies expected, temperatures will quickly cool off once skies clear out. Tomorrow looks to feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day. I think some spots could see some patchy fog to start off during the morning hours, with temperatures falling back very close to the dew point, but that will quickly burn off leaving the region with plenty of sunshine. By the afternoon temperatures are expected to climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s, which is warmer than what we saw during the day today, still is slightly cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Timing out the next couple of days going hour by hour, there really isn’t much point in stopping the forecast model, as it shows clear skies staying with us throughout the day Friday. During the overnight hours, clear skies will once again allow temperatures to fall back very close to the dew point. I think some fog could develop once again going into the morning hours Saturday, before it burns off leading to more sunshine by the afternoon. Our next system that we’re watching looks to be another weak cold front moving through during the overnight hours of Saturday. This could spark off some scattered showers during the overnight, but those look to taper off before sunrise Sunday morning. While this looks to provide a cloudy start to the day for most during the morning hours Sunday, I think clouds will break apart leading to more sunshine by the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Thursday!

