United Way Telethon 2022 - Family benefits from Dolly’s Imagination Library

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Children ages birth until 5 are able to receive books from Dolly’s Imagination Library. One family shared the impact the program has had on their children.

Michael DiVito and his mom Nicole are describing one of Michael’s favorite books he’s received from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Michael and his younger brother Camden have both been signed up for Dolly’s Imagination Library since birth. And although Michael has aged out, now he’s five, his parents both say they have seen the benefits of the program.

Nicole Divito says, “It promotes literacy and it actually promotes imagination. I know it’s a little cliché, Dolly’s Imagination Library, but honestly, when it comes to their little excavator book, they have developed relationships with heavy equipment as a result of that.”

Michael DiVito says, “I think it’s very exciting for Michael to be interested in getting mail. I mean that’s kind of trending out. So, with the books coming in the mail, his excitement is awesome for us to see, especially when it’s over a book, you know. Things now a days aren’t really portrayed as being, let’s read books, it’s usually toys and stuff, but the excitement is really nice to see.”

And in addition to the special time spent with family sharing books, the kiddo’s also get to hear their favorite books read by someone else very special.

“She does have a YouTube channel and she’ll take books and she’ll take books, this is one of their favorite ones to hear her read based on her little quirks herself, but she will read a book and at the end of each session, she will sing them a little tune at the end of it. So, they get to see Dolly, they get to hear her and they seem to have developed a relationship with her.” Accoreding to Nicole.

Overall, the Divito’s say they are very happy their children have this opportunity and encourage everyone to support Dolly’s Imagination Library.

Nicole says, “People should donate to promote the literacy in the local community, it creates excitement for the kids, they create relationships, their imagination grows. I think it’s 25 dollars for books for one child for an entire year. There’s no better time than to sit down and it actually unwinds the day too, so, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be reading bedtime stories.”

