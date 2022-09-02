Corn Maze Honors ACAP 50th Anniversary

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The new corn maze has been revealed at Goughan’s Berry Farm. This year they partnered with ACAP to celebrate, educate, and entertain.

The Maze, which celebrates ACAPs 50th anniversary, features various shapes depicting some of the programs and services ACAP Offers. It also includes an educational scavenger hunt game revolving around some of their programs. Jason Parent, President and CEO of ACAP says, it’s all about raising awareness.

“What an opportunity to really help educate the community about the programs and services that we offer, there are still people who aren’t aware of the over 40 programs that we offer at our agency and so the hope and dream was that we could have those programs and services depicted in this corn maze and also the educational games and activities that go with the corn maze.” says Parent.

“I hope that families come out and go through our maze, and they may not know much about acap and what they have to offer, but they go through and play the games and learn a little something that they might not have known before and get the help that they need .” - Kristi Goughan – Farm Manager, Goughan’s Berry Farm

Goughan says the maze will be open daily for anyone who wants to explore it, and includes a complimentary ice cream, including their newest flavor, designed by a longtime ACAP employee, called Aroostook Dream.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Air Conditioner Causes Overnight Fire in Presque Isle
Fort Kent Boys soccer 2022
Fort Kent Looking To Go All The Way To States, and Win This Time
meir
Caribou native Jessica Meir Could Be First Woman To Land on Moon
Family Benefits from Dolly's Books
United Way Telethon 2022 - Family benefits from Dolly’s Imagination Library

Latest News

Stanley Flagg Found
Missing Man Found Alive Following Search and Rescue
Hodgdon Active Shooter Training
Hodgdon Conducts Active Shooter Refresher with Maine State Police
Stanley Flagg Found
Stanley Flagg Found
ACAP Corn Maze
ACAP Corn Maze