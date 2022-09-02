The Holiday Weekend Looks Nice, with Scattered Showers Possible Sunday Morning

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure currently sitting over the region just to our south and west. This has provided west northwesterly winds to the region through the past 24 hours. This is what allowed for temperatures to fall back into the lower 40s during the overnight hours last night, but as this high continues to move to the east, we’ll see winds shift into the southwest, bringing in slightly warmer air back into the region for the day tomorrow. This will once again feature mostly sunny skies with our next storm system of to our west. A weakening cold front looks to move through the region during the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday morning, resulting in some scattered showers during the morning hours of Sunday, before more sunshine is possible during the afternoon and evening.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with clear skies expected for most. Southerly winds will begin to bring slightly warmer air into the region, resulting in overnight lows only falling back to where they do. Tomorrow’s high temperatures climb up into the upper 70s for most. I wouldn’t be surprised if some spots do manage to get to the lower 80s, but overall it will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and southerly winds continuing to bring in slightly warmer air. Going hour by hour into the weekend, clear skies stick around throughout the overnight hours, and with temperatures falling back close to the dew point, I wouldn’t be surprised if some patchy fog developed closer to the early morning hours of tomorrow. Once the sun rises, fog will quickly burn off going throughout the morning hours. This leads to another mostly sunny day expected Saturday, with temperatures able to climb into upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will begin to increase going throughout the overnight hours, as showers begin to move in during the early morning hours of Sunday. Right now the activity looks to be widely scattered in nature, with not everyone seeing a shower. Going into the afternoon, skies will clear out from northwest to southeast, resulting in sunshine to end the day for most on Sunday. A secondary storm system will be close enough to us Monday morning to bring some cloud cover into the region over southern spots, but I think the further north you are Monday, the better chance of seeing more sunshine.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

3 Day Forecast (WAGM-TV)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.