Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.
James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.(Winston-Salem Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police.

Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames.

Police said officers were able to put out the fire.

According to the police report, James Parker, 48, was upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

James Parker was arrested and charged with murder in connection to his mother’s death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Air Conditioner Causes Overnight Fire in Presque Isle
Fort Kent Boys soccer 2022
Fort Kent Looking To Go All The Way To States, and Win This Time
meir
Caribou native Jessica Meir Could Be First Woman To Land on Moon
United Way Telethon
United Way Telethon 2022 - Financially Supporting Dolly’s Imagination Library

Latest News

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine bought on eBay
President Joe Biden discusses the jobs report released earlier in the day. (CNN, POOL)
Biden on jobs report: Fastest growth in history
A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
White House seeks $13.7 billion more for Ukraine
Despite a positive number, the August jobs report adds to the uncertain U.S. economic outlook....
Key jobs report fuels uncertainty