Missing Man Found Alive Following Search and Rescue

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) -

81 year old Stanley Flagg of Fort Kent has been found alive.

Flagg had been missing for 2 days, last being seen on Sunday, August 28th at approximately 9:00 am. It is believed to have wandered away on foot from a location near his home on Franklin School Road. The Maine Forest Service conducted an aerial search of the area all day, along with volunteers, dogs and wardens on foot. He was found at about 3 PM. Tom Ward of the Maine Warden Service says the scope of the search was around 700 to 800 acres of difficult terrain.

“3 of our guys were on the SW side of a flowage. we found a shoe earlier and we knew it was Mr. Flagg’s shoe so we focused our efforts in that drainage, we had a dog in there, we had 3 wardens, they came on to him. Mr. Flagg was conscious, he was talking he was dehydrated. EMS is with him now, He’s gonna be transported now for an examination. really good outcome, as good as it gets. I really want to thank all of the volunteers, all of the local folks we just had an amazing crew out here. You never know with these and you cant give up on these folks and he was a tough guy and good outcome. " says Ward.

