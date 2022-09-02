With High Pressure in Control, A Beautiful Day is Ahead

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. Today, we will be expecting the sunshine to fill in completely across the area as high pressure builds in from the west. It is shaping up to be a great holiday weekend here with plenty of sunshine to go around with the exception of some chances of isolated showers on Sunday. Points far west will see those showers by mid morning. It won’t travel into points west until we head into the mid afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

It was a chilly morning here in Aroostook county. It definitely was one of those mornings where you might have wanted a hot coffee instead of hot. Most of us were in the low to mid 40s overnight, but we did have a temperature of 35 degrees recorded this morning in Estcourt Station. Luckily high temperatures will warm into the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine today. Timing things out for you the rest of the day today, I have nothing but good news for you weather wise. We can see those clearing skies through mid morning and even into the afternoon. As we head into the evening commute, just a few clouds points south. After school sports games should be good to go. Clear skies continue into the overnight hours and into early tomorrow morning. However, I wouldn’t rule out some patchy fog.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Low temperatures tonight will get into the upper 40s to low 50s reminding us that we are transitioning to a fall like feel to the air. High temperatures tomorrow will reach into the upper 70s continuing that pattern of sunshine. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend for you, early Sunday morning we will enter some chances for isolated showers in far western portions of the county. By breakfast time, most of us are in on some rain. It’s not until after lunch time where things start to clear out. I do think things will be dry through late afternoon and evening. Just keep in mind it might be muddy on those fields due to the rain from the morning. Highs on Sunday will decrease as we have those morning showers roll through the area. Across the region temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

Clouds will increase by the time we head into Monday evening, but things will be fairly dry. I really don’t see much in the way of rain headed into the days following that. Highs throughout the week will be mainly in the 60s to 70s. For more on today’s forecast, be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your holiday weekend!

