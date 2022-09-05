After Some Morning Showers Yesterday, A Dry Stretch of Weather Continues Through Mid Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. Happy Labor Day to you as well which marks the unofficial end to summer. Yesterday, we had a few showers move in across the region during the morning hours, but they were quick to move away and we were left with a beautiful afternoon and evening. Things will be quiet in the way of weather headed throughout the day for us. That is not the case down to our south. They are watching some rain expected to move through the area. It all stemmed from a cold front that came through our region already. It is currently stationary ,so it is taking quite a while to move off the map. As that pulls away, we will be welcoming in another area of high pressure bringing in some sunshine through the mid week.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We started the morning off with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Some of us even got into the upper 30s in far Northern portions of the county. It was a bit chilly as you stepped outside. High temperatures today will only get into the mid to upper 60s, but it will be a great holiday with a mixture of sun and clouds. Timing things out for you, the majority of us will be outside of the cloud cover through mid morning. It’s not until mid afternoon where the clouds will start creeping their way in. Thankfully, there aren’t any raindrops associated with this cloud cover. By the time the evening commute rolls around, all of us will be in some cloud cover. We can see some of the rain far to our south and it will stay that way. Heading into the overnight hours, we will start to see those clouds begin to clear out. That will set us up for a nice day ahead tomorrow.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Lows tonight are expected to get into the low to mid 40s for most of us. I would not be surprised if some of us get below the 40 degree mark. Its getting to be that time of year where some of us may want to have the heat on. Highs tomorrow will be on the warmer side and that will be because we will start to see those clouds fade away ushering in the full sunshine. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, I really don’t have much in the way of rain chances for you. We will be going back and forth between the full sunshine and clouds through mid week. My next chance of showers will arrive on Thursday. I do think a majority of the activity will occur in points West during the overnight hours. By Friday morning, the activity will be centered towards Eastern portions of the county. Stay tuned with us for an updated timing on that. Highs for the week will be mainly in the 70s. For more on this morning’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your holiday!

