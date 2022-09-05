Clearing Skies Overnight Tonight Leads to A Nice Week with Plenty of Sunshine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the battle between high and low pressure during the day today. We had high pressure setup to our north, resulting in sunshine to start the day, but a low pressure system to our south and west has been trying to advance north throughout the day today. This has brought cloud cover back to the region during the afternoon, and even some shower activity over far southern Aroostook. I think that’s as far north as the shower activity makes it, as we’ll see high pressure take back over this evening with clearing skies and cooler temperatures expected. High pressure looks to stick around over the next few days, providing nice weather for tomorrow, Wednesday, and even the first part of Thursday, before things begin to move again in the atmosphere.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Another chilly night is expected tonight with low temperatures expected to fall back into the mid to upper 30s over the western half of the county, with temperatures remaining in the lower 40s over the eastern half. Northeasterly winds look to remain light throughout the overnight hours, resulting in radiational cooling to continue to cool temperatures off before the sun rises tomorrow morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the upper 60s and lower 70s. I think most spots do manage to make it into the low 70s thanks to the sunshine and light northerly winds expected. This is very close to our average high for this time of year, making tomorrow a very seasonable day. Going hour by hour over the next fee days shows the cloud cover continue to break apart and move south throughout the rest of this evening and during the overnight hours. This leaves us with mostly sunny skies to start the day tomorrow. I think if anyone is able to hang onto cloud cover, it will be spots over far southern Aroostook, which could start off with some clouds, before more sunshine is expected throughout the day. Clear skies are expected once again going into the overnight hours. While temperatures aren’t expected to get as cool as they had been getting, we’re still looking at temperatures falling back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wednesday looks to feature plenty of sunshine once again as high pressure remains in control of our weather. High temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer thanks to the warmer overnight lows.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For More details on your forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Monday!

