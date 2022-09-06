Biden to commemorate anniversary of 9/11 attacks at Pentagon

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday by delivering remarks and laying a wreath at the Pentagon, the White House said Tuesday.

The day will commemorate the 2001 terrorist attacks when hijackers took control of commercial planes in order to use them as missiles, crashing into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field. Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks by al-Qaida. The U.S. and its allies responded by launching the Afghanistan war.

Jill Biden, the first lady, will speak Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will go to New York City for a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11th Memorial.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Maggie Jacobsen, 3, is expected to be OK after she swallowed a button battery that came from...
Cracker Barrel honey helps girl, 3, who swallowed battery
Viking Run 2022 labor day
The Annual Aroostook Savings and Loan Viking Run Makes Its Return
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Clearing Skies Overnight Tonight Leads to A Nice Week with Plenty of Sunshine

Latest News

FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19...
EXPLAINER: Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no.
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy
The Miami Township Police Department said two men were caught stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs.
2 men arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs, police say