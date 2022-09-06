Dry Stretch of Weather Continues into Tomorrow with Shower Chances Thursday Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we did have some sunshine throughout the morning, but those clouds did make their way back into the area. Far southern portions of the county did manage to get a few showers, but they did not amount to much. The good news is today, we will be saying goodbye to the clouds and making way for a day full of sunshine. The clouds will be tapering off from north to south due to the rain activity to our South. It will be a great day to spend some time outdoors as High Pressure remains in control!

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

As we get into the afternoon, high temperatures will increase into the lower 70s for all of the county as the full sunshine makes a return allowing for some daytime heating. Low temperatures will be warmer than they were overnight yesterday. Tonight, most of us will be at that 50 degree mark which is right around average for this time of year. Tomorrow, the dry stretch of weather will continue with highs warming up even more into the mid 70s. We will also be continuing with those warming high temperatures throughout the course of this week. Looking ahead to the next couple of days here, really my only chance of additional rain here in the county will be on Thursday evening thanks to a weak cold front making its way through the state. At first glance, things look to be more on the isolated side of things. Anything we do receive definitely won’t be amounting to much. Once that comes through, we will dry things out yet again in time for the weekend. Clouds won’t start to increase again until early portions of the work week next week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

For more on today’s forecast, be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a terrific Tuesday everyone!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.