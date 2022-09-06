Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A man in his 20s died Monday afternoon when a group of hikers he was with ran out of water and got lost on a trail in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:30 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead near Cave Creek, AZ Family reports.

“When we got out on that trail, the temperature on the asphalt alone was reading 127 off of our truck. I think it was 109 outside, so it was extreme heat,” said Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio.

According to the fire captain, a group of six was about four miles in on the trail when they ran out of water and got lost.

Their phones were dead, and they had to borrow someone else’s to call 911.

When deputies and firefighters arrived, the group of hikers was flown to safety.

A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital, where he later died from extreme heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Officials said the other five hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Folio is reminding hikers to be mindful of the extreme temperatures and to bring plenty of water if they plan on hitting the trials.

“If you get to half your water, we’re asking people to turn around and go back to the trailhead,” Folio said. “Have a plan. Know your limitations.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.