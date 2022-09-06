Hillary Griffin Honored Thursday Before Grasshoppers Game

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Grasshoppers and Presque Isle Wildcats girls’ varsity team played each other last night (Thursday, September 1st)

The Grasshoppers were scoring early in this game, putting a lot of pressure on the Wildcat’s defense. The Wildcats would also score some goals as well thanks to some good passing from teammates.

Everyone on the field was smiling and playing hard with fans and teammates cheering them on. It was cold, so players were moving around some to stay warm. Before the game, a ceremony was held for Hillary Griffin, a Presque Isle high school graduate and former player of the grasshoppers soccer team and the snowdogs basketball team who passed away in April. In remembrance of her, her numbers were retired. Carl Michaud the Aroostook Grasshoppers Head coach spoke about what she means to the team and community.

Carl Michaud- “Hillary was always the best teammate, she smiled all the time, she encouraged everybody, she always had fun, she tired as hard as she could. Every time we would say ‘Hillary come on Hillary you can do it she goes im trying, im trying with a smile on her face and she just made everyone’s day”.

We’ll miss her number one, and number two she’ll always be in our hearts and and we will try the best that we can for Hillary

The Numbers that were retired were Number 25 for the Snowdogs and 28 for the Grasshoppers. For the game itself, the Grasshoppers would win a close one in Presque Isle, by a score of 9-8.

