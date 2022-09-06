Medical Monday Bladder Issues in Men

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Bladder issues is a subject that can be embarrassing to talk about, but one that many will face. 50% of men in their 50′s will begin to experience symptoms of bladder issues, this according to Dr. Richard Leidinger, Urologist at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital. He gives some symptoms to look out for.

Dr. Leidinger says, “Getting up at night to go to the bathroom, having trouble starting their stream, having their stream start and it intermittently stop and start, stop and start. Causing men not to be able to empty their bladder all the way, which leads to what we call retention of urine, that increases the risk of infections and bladder stones. It can also lead to urinary urgency, meaning like a really intense urge to go and some people they don’t always make it to the bathroom in time.”

Dr. Leidinger says your physician and urologist will start with noninvasive procedures such as through medicine and behavioral modification. If those options don’t work a procedure called Rezum might be an option if you’re suffering from BPH.

Leidinger says, “Rezum is a minimally invasive treatment of the prostate, and it is used to treat a condition in men called BPH. Which stands for benign prostatic hyperplasia. This is not to treat prostate cancer.”

Leidinger says BPH, while typically benign, can cause significant medical problems. He says essentially Rezum is a steam treatment.

“And what I do is I insert a needle at certain locations within the prostate. The number of insertions and the locations are dependent on the size of the prostate and also the morphology or the shape of each patients individual prostate. And I insert the needle and than I activate the device and that basically insinuates, literally it’s about the equivalent of a drop of water. But it’s heated so it’s water vapor or steam and that insinuates for 9 seconds within the prostate.” says Dr. Leidinger.

Leidinger says you will need 2-5 treatments and will have a catheter for around 5 days. He adds you will see your symptoms get worse initially but after 2 weeks you should see an improvement. If you are experiencing bladder issues or think you might have BPH reach out to your primary care physician.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.