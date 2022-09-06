Sherman Celebrates Annual Old Home Days

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Sherman celebrated it’s annual Old Home Days, culminating in a Labor Day Picnic and Parade.

Families lined Main street in Sherman today to watch trucks, costumed characters and floats make their way around the park where the annual picnic is held as children scrambled to gather candy along the parade route. The Benedicta Snow Gang won best float this year, combining this year’s Luau theme with vintage snowmobiles. And live music filled the park along with children’s games, food, friends and family.

“People, after the last two years especially are ready to get out and celebrate and have a good time with family, friends, people they haven’t seen in a long time. The Benedicta Snow Gang did a really good job, he’s been over there just a boogieing to the music, so it’s been a lot of fun. Thank you to everyone who helped, who volunteered, we’ve got a lot of kids from Kathadin and other schools who have come in and worked their community service hours which they need to graduate which is great” - Allison Roy – Co-Chairman, Sherman Old Home Days Committee

The Sherman Old Home Days is held annually over Labor Day weekend.

