Sunshine Expected Once Again Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. A look at our weather setup this evening shows the battle between high and low pressure that’s been unfolding over New England during the day today. A low pressure system to our south has stalled out over the region, continuing to provide rain to the southern half of New England. While the southern part of the state has still been seeing some shower activity during the day today, it has been very light in nature. This has meant the nicer weather across the state today has been up here in the county, with some cloud cover to start this morning, but plenty of sunshine seen since then. This will continue to be the case tomorrow, as high pressure to our north continues to strengthen.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Patchy fog is once again the main concern going into the overnight hours tonight. Temperatures are expected to cool off into the 40s for most once again, but it won’t be as cold as what we’ve seen previous nights thanks to slightly warmer dew points waking up tomorrow morning. During the day tomorrow, patchy fog once again burns off during the morning hours, leading to plenty of sunshine going throughout the morning and into the afternoon. This will give temperatures a boost, helping them climb into the mid to upper 70s for most spots across the region. Winds remain light, but eventually switch into the south southwest later in the afternoon. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows the clear skies sticking around overnight tonight. Tomorrow morning starts off and ends with mostly sunny skies. I think we could see a few clouds roll in during the late afternoon and evening. I don’t think cloud cover really increases until the overnight hours and going into Thursday. This will allow for a partly sunny start to the day Thursday, before more clouds and scattered showers move in for the afternoon. At this point, the scattered activity also looks to be light, with most spots not picking up a measurable amount of rain from the system. Skies will begin to clear out once again going into Thursday evening and overnight, resulting in clear skies waking up Friday morning.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.