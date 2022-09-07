Fog Burns Off This Morning And A Sunny Day Is Ahead!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. I hope you had a chance to enjoy the sunshine yesterday. That pattern will be continuing on into today because of an area of high pressure overhead that is strengthening. However, we are watching for a weak cold front to come through on Thursday bringing some chances for some scattered showers in time for your evening commute. I do expect things to move out of the area by the overnight hours in time for your Friday morning. The system that had been bringing some scattered showers yesterday morning to southern portions of the county has now weakened and moved to the south.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Temperatures this morning started off in the mid to upper 40s. Some of us even in the 50s. We are one of the cooler spots in the state. Temperatures down towards Portland and Augusta are already near the 60 degree mark. Fortunately, our highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s. The daytime heating from the sunshine will cause those overnight lows to be on the warmer side of things. Most of us will be at the 50 degree mark. That will be matching the dewpoints, so it will cause some areas of patchy fog into the overnight hours.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will be closer to the low to mid 70s. I expect the clouds to be with us throughout the day. However, it will still be dry though through mid morning and into the early afternoon. The first of the scattered showers will get here by mid afternoon. They won’t be here for all of us, so if you are planning on heading outside, you will just want to keep an eye on the sky. For those of you traveling along route one for your evening commute, you will want the windshield wipers. I expect things to clear out into late evening in time for Friday. Friday’s highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

As we look ahead to the next couple of days, high temperatures will mainly be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. After the clouds exit the region on Friday afternoon, we will be left with a beautiful weekend ahead as another area of high pressure enters into the region. Clouds look to increase again by early portions of the work week. For more on this morning’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Wednesday!

