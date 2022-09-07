TSA Agent Saves Star City Sanitation Employee Who Collapsed From Heart Attack

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Quick Actions by a TSA agent at Presque Isle International Airport saved the life of a Star City Sanitation Worker. A heads up, some viewers may find the video upsetting. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

It was a normal Monday for Chris Perkins and his co worker Joe Levesque, who both work for Star City Sanitation…that is until they arrived at the Presque Isle airport around 11:30 where Levesque collapsed.

Christopher Perkins - Star City Sanitation”I got out of the truck and flipped the lid open on the dumpster and waited for joe and there was no joe, so i walked around to flip the lid open and when I looked he was laying on the ground "

Seeing Levesque was in trouble, Perkins Immediately jumped into action.

“I run in here and started hollering and knocking on doors, hopefully these guys heard me and they come out”

Fortunately there was a group of TSA Agents inside ready to respond.

Dan Marquis - Supervisor - TSA - PQI “We heard a noise at the door, tyler raymond opened the door and heard a male voice say call 911, theres someone on the ground outside. automatically myself and two other TSA workers came outside and saw the man laying on the ground”

Marquis, a retired Maine State Trooper, Immediately started CPR, which paramedics say helped save his life.

Dan :” I did an assessment, he looked in distress, looked like he wasnt breathing, his heart didnt look like he had a pulse and we started CPR... Michelle called 911 and was on the phone with the 911 operator, she asked if we had an AED, michelle went to get it, we shocked him twice and revived him

Marquis says he is just glad he was in the right place at the right time..

Dan” I’ve preformed CPR many times and it’s not often we are able to revive anyone, in my career it’s happened a couple times, and when I found out that he made it through, it’s a real good feeling”

A good feeling shared by everyone involved. Corey Bouchard, NS8

Star City Sanitation says Joe is doing well and they wish him a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.