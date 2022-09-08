A Partly Cloudy Start to the Day Tomorrow, Before Scattered Showers Move in for the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Looking at rainfall so far this month here in Caribou, we haven’t seen much, as our trend line continues to fall into the dry category. We are looking at some scattered rain showers possible tomorrow, however I don’t think this will make much of a dent in the current drought situation.

September Rainfall So Far (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows high pressure that has been in control of our weather over the past few days continuing to push its way east. As it does so, a cold front is approaching the region from the west, and will be making its way into the region during the day tomorrow, bringing with it more clouds and scattered showers to the region. The best chance for showers looks to be during the afternoon as the front passes, before skies clear back out going into the evening. There will be enough moisture in the atmosphere for some fog to develop going into Friday morning, meaning Friday looks to start off on the gloomy side, before sunshine returns late morning going into the afternoon.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight once again look to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. I think temperatures will remain warmer through the overnight thanks to dew points remaining closer to the 50 degree mark. Patchy fog looks to develop in some spots, which could limit visibility by tomorrow morning. Definitely be aware of this going into tomorrow, and maybe leave yourself some extra time if you have an earlier morning commute. Tomorrow’s high temperatures climb up into the lower to mid 70s. I think most spots will see some sunshine during the early to mid morning hours, as cloud cover isn’t as fast advancing into the region, this sunshine will quickly warm temperatures up into the lower to mid 70s, before rain showers move in during the early to mid afternoon, cooling things back down by tomorrow evening. Going hour by hour throughout the overnight hours shows some cloud cover working back into the region. This will result in a partly sunny start to the day tomorrow. Clouds will begin to increase late morning and into the afternoon as scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder work their way through the county from northwest to southeast. Showers continue into the late afternoon and evening hours, before tapering off during the evening. Cloudy skies stick around throughout the overnight hours as fog looks to develop across the county. This will lead to a foggy and dreary start to Friday, before sunshine returns late morning and into the afternoon. Once the sun returns during the day Friday, it looks to stick around through the weekend and into early next week, with our next weather maker not expected to impact our region until the middle of next week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

