Smoke Fills Patient Room at Madigan Estates, Caused By Faulty Lightbulb

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - According to Jim Brown, the Administrator at Madigan Estates says that in the evening of September 7th, An LED light failed causing smoke and a small flame, the staff at Madigan responded “exceptionally well” to the incident which brown says was a “great test of our training and our emergency plan” Brown went on to say “Everything is fine and everyone is safe. The smoke was mostly from fire extinguishers that staff used on a LED light bulb that had malfunctioned. The patients were first removed from the room and staff responded very professionally and swiftly... Too say the least I am very proud of their response...KUDDOS to them...”

Houlton Fire Department responded to the scene. There were no injuries and the only damage Brown says was to a light fixture

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.