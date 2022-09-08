Some Fog to Start Tomorrow, with Sunshine Returning for the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. I wanted to start off this evening by taking a look at the drought monitor. This is updated every Thursday by the national drought mitigation center. For us here in the county, we haven’t been close to being drought territory for the past several weeks, and that continues to be the case with rainfall still closer to average. Further downstate, parts of the state are still in a moderate to severe drought, especially along the coastline. The rainfall that was seen earlier in the week downstate helped out quite a bit, as less of the state is no longer in the higher level drought.

We’ve been seeing some additional rain shower activity going throughout the afternoon thanks to a cold front still sitting off to our west. As this front progresses through the state this evening, skies will begin to clear out as temperatures will fall back into the lower 50s. With temperatures getting close to the dew point, I think there’s a good possibility of seeing some fog develop by tomorrow morning. This will lead to a foggy and dreary start to the day, before the fog burns off. This will eventually lead to mostly sunny skies late morning and continuing into the afternoon. The nice weather continues going into the weekend as high pressure continues to sit overhead for both Saturday and Sunday.

Low temperatures tonight look to closely follow the dew points once again, with lows falling back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This means that while we are expecting some clearing skies, I think there will still be some fog that develops before tomorrow morning. This could be dense in some spots, so make sure to leave yourself a few extra minutes if you have an early morning commute. Tomorrow starts off with some fog, but eventually the sunshine returns late morning going into the afternoon. This will lead to a great second half of the day as temperatures look to climb up into the mid to upper 70s. Light northerly winds during the day will keep the dry air in place, but will also work to boost temperatures by a couple degrees. Going throughout the rest of this evening, showers quickly taper off just after sunset, allowing for skies to clear out. This will lead to temperatures falling back into the lower 50s, and fog to develop in spots because of it. I think the fog burns off during the mid morning hours tomorrow, leading to plenty of sunshine across the region as high pressure builds overhead. This means that we’ll be looking at a nice weekend with plenty of sunshine Saturday, before a few clouds enter the region going into Sunday, resulting in partly sunny skies that day.

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your evening!

