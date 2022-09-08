As A Weak Cold Front Comes Through Scattered Showers Arrive This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday, we started the morning off with some patchy fog in the area thanks to those dewpoints matching the overnight lows. That is continuing today, so you will want to be mindful as you head out the door. Visibility in a couple places here are below ten miles. The bigger story will be some chances of showers as we head throughout this afternoon and this evening all thanks to a weak cold front that will be making its way to our region from the north. I do expect them to be very scattered in nature, so nothing in the way of widespread accumulation. However, you will want to pack the umbrella and keep an eye to the sky today. We are continuing the battle between high and low pressure throughout the end of the weekend here. Behind this cold front will be a pair of two areas of high pressure giving us great weather for the weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We will start the morning off with some clouds and those will increase ahead of the afternoon showers making your high temperatures mainly in the mid 70s today. As we time out the rain for you, we will be dry through early afternoon. The first of the scattered showers arrive by lunch time for central portions of the county right along Route 11. We will start to see some activity here in far eastern portions of the county by the evening commute. Windshield wipers will be needed as you are driving home, but thankfully they will not have to be at full force. Most of the rain will be out of our region by the time we get to dinner. We will hang onto that cloud cover through the overnight hours here. By the early morning hours of tomorrow, we will once again be dealing with some patchy fog thanks to dewpoints and overnight lows matching each other.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

As we look ahead to tomorrow, highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s for all of us. We will have some clouds lingering, but they will taper off by the time we get into mid afternoon. It will be a bit of a transition day before we get to a weekend full of sunshine. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s for all of us in the county under those mostly sunny skies as high pressure gains control. Sunday, of course that pattern looks to continue with highs in the low 80s which is above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We don’t have many chances for rain until we get into middle portions of next week. Clouds will increase as we get into Monday and remain that way through Tuesday. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Thursday!

