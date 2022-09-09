Aroostook Community Matters- Broadway Kids in the County program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A new theatre company in the county is getting kids up on stage, showing their talents! In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Isaac Potter looks at the Broadway Kids in the County program.

These kids are sharing their talent with family and friends in this production of Honk Jr This is just one of the performances put on by the Broadway Kids in the County program, owned and founded by Darci Faye. She says she has always wanted to find a way to get more kids interested and involved in theater.

Darci Faye, Owner/ Founder of Broadway Kids in the County program

“So we are the only year round children’s theater company in the area. We really just want to give the kids the opportunities in the area that don’t have access to theater in their school system that can do theater, because there are a lot of kids around here that aren’t sports oriented that are really thriving in the arts.”

The program offers a wide range of theatre events for kids. The Mainstage Musicals are big musicals that produce 2-3 shows a season. A Little Taste of Broadway Revue are smaller shows that help the actors get more comfortable on the stage. And the After School Theatre program is a 6-8 week program for school aged actors. Faye says it is always rewarding to see the kids grow and make friends in the program.

Darci Faye, Owner/ Founder of Broadway Kids in the County program

“I feel like you can really watch the kids when they finally feel like they fit in. You know they probably tried sports, because I know I did as a kid and you do try a lot of sports, and nothing really seems to click. And you can just tell with these kids that when they realize that theater is their thing, they are just theater kids. I feel like with Broadway kids, they are able to discover that.”

Faye adds she plans to keep expanding the program for years to come in the County.

Darci Faye, Owner/ Founder of Broadway Kids in the County program

“And adding more people to the staff that can really run the rehearsals, that can help me out so I don’t have to run all the programs myself. I am always looking for more people that can’t pay a lot, but looking for people that want to collaborate and help bring theater to kids.

Faye adds that registration is open for the upcoming musical Frozen and the After School Theatre Program. To learn more about the program, visit www.broadwaykidsac.com

