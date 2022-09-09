BYU investigation finds no racial slurs against Duke player

Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event,...
Brigham Young University said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event, including athletic department personnel and student-athletes from both schools, event security and management and fans who were in the arena.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVO, Utah (AP) — An investigation by Brigham Young University into allegations that fans engaged in racial heckling and uttered racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player last month found no evidence to support the claim.

BYU issued the results of its investigation into the Aug. 26 match on Friday, reiterating it will not tolerate conduct threatening any student-athlete.

The school said it reached out to more than 50 people who attended the event, including athletic department personnel and student-athletes from both schools, event security and management and fans who were in the arena. It also reviewed audio and video recordings and raw footage from the match.

Tom Holmoe, director of athletics at Brigham Young University, addresses 'egregious and hurtful slurs' on Aug. 26. A university review claims it found no evidence to support the claims. (Source: Twitter/BYUwvolleyball/CNN)

As a result of the investigation, the university said it has lifted a ban on a fan who was identified as directing racial slurs toward Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson during the match. It also apologized to the fan for any hardship the ban caused.

Duke athletic director Nina King issued a statement standing by Richardson and the rest of her team.

“The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity,” she said Friday after BYU issued its statement. “We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke Athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias.”

In the aftermath of the Aug. 26 match, South Carolina women’s basketball program canceled a home-and-home series with BYU. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she did not want to put her players in the situation that she said Richardson had experienced.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then play at the Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.

A message was left Friday seeking comment from Staley.

BYU said it remains committed to rooting out racism wherever it is found. The school also said it understands some will criticize their investigation as being being selective in its review.

“To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it,” the school said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PQI Heart Attack
TSA Agent Saves Star City Sanitation Employee Who Collapsed From Heart Attack
Officials say 72-year-old James Kennedy died while he was driving a school bus that crashed.
School district ‘grieving’ after bus driver dies in highway crash
41-year-old Matthew Davis was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi...
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Madigan
Smoke Fills Patient Room at Madigan Estates, Caused By Faulty Lightbulb

Latest News

Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide, reaching...
Woman trying to retrieve phone goes over 68-foot waterfall, survives
UMPI VOLLEYBALL
UMPI VOLLEYBALL 2022
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden smile while standing with Britain's Queen...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1