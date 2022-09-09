Dense Fog This Morning But A Great Weekend is Ahead With Highs in the Low 80s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Friday. Yesterday, we had some scattered showers and downpours across the region. Those have since exited and they are off our coast. High pressure will once again be making a return in time for the weekend. The bigger story this morning is the fog. We started the morning off with visibility just below one mile, but now places throughout the county are dealing with less than half a mile visibility if not none at all. You really have to travel far south to get into visibility near that ten mile mark. That is why the National Weather Service has placed us in a dense fog advisory until 10 am throughout the county. You may want to add a couple minutes onto your commute as it may be tough to see in front of your car. One of the reasons we get into the areas of patchy dense fog is because of the morning lows matching the dewpoints. Temperatures are currently in the upper 40s to lower 50s and dewpoints are also at that 50 degree mark.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 70s once the sunshine works its way back into the region. That of course will allow those overnight lows to work their way into temperatures that are right around average for this time of year. Most of us will be waking up to temperatures again in the lower 50s. I wouldn’t rule out some patchy areas of fog again, but I don’t expect it to be as dense as today.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, it’s not until lunch time here where the fog will officially burn off. A few clouds look to try and make their way in by mid afternoon, but other than that shaping up to be a great day. Clearing skies will continue into the overnight hours. Looking towards the weekend, highs will be warming up into the low 80s reminding us that we aren’t through with summer like temperatures. Unfortunately, it will only be quick taste of those summer like temperatures. Looking ahead to the next couple of days here, highs mainly throughout the week will be in the mid 70s.We will be having some increasing clouds by Monday. It’s not until Tuesday where we will see some more chances for showers. Right now they look to be on the scattered side. That does in turn look to continue into Wednesday. Check back with us throughout next week and we will be timing things out for you of course. For more on today’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine headed our way!

