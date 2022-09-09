Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PQI Heart Attack
TSA Agent Saves Star City Sanitation Employee Who Collapsed From Heart Attack
Officials say 72-year-old James Kennedy died while he was driving a school bus that crashed.
School district ‘grieving’ after bus driver dies in highway crash
41-year-old Matthew Davis was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi...
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000

Latest News

A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster
FILE - Fall foliage provides a colorful backdrop as a bicyclist rides across the Swinging...
Spotty fall colors likely in New England amid drought