A Great Weekend Expected with Plenty of Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. This weekend at a glance shows plenty of sunshine expected during the days, with clear skies likely during the overnight hours. Notice tonight is the best night to see some more fog develop. That will once again burn off during the morning hours of Saturday. Allowing for more sunshine and warmer temperatures by Saturday afternoon. We’re expecting temperatures this weekend to remain in the lower to mid 80s thanks to the sunshine and southwesterly and westerly winds keeping the warmer air in place.

Weekend Summary
Weekend Summary(WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows a high pressure system sitting to our south. That will remain in control of our weather over the next couple of days. It’s as this high pressure moves out to sea, that we’ll see winds shift into the southwest across the state, allowing for slightly warmer air to work in for Saturday, and sticks around into the day Sunday. I think we’ll begin to see some clouds increase during the evening hours of Sunday, before scattered rain showers are expected overnight into Monday morning. Right now these showers look to be fairly scattered in nature, and don’t look to amount to much.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s once again. This is expected to be a few degrees warmer than what we’ve been seeing for overnight lows, which also helps us going into tomorrow, as high temperatures won’t have to climb as far to warm up to where they’re supposed to. Tomorrow’s high temperatures look to make it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tomorrow will definitely feel more like an early to mid summer day, versus a late summer early fall day thanks to the warm temperatures and slight increase in the humidity, both adding to make things a bit less comfortable outside. Going hour by hour throughout the next few days shows the clear skies overnight tonight allowing for some patchy fog to develop in some spots going into tomorrow. I don’t think it will be as widespread as what we saw this morning, but still worth mentioning. That fog quickly burns off, leading to plenty of sunshine going throughout the morning hours and into the afternoon. Clear skies stick with us overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday looks very similar to Saturday, with a few more clouds around in the sky. Otherwise it looks to be just as mild with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful weekend!

