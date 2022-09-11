Plans Underway To Expand Halfway Home Pet Rescue

By Sherry Karabin
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - For years, Halfway Home Pet Rescue President and Founder Norma Milton and a team of volunteers have given cats and some dogs a second chance at life, rescuing them, providing medical care and placing them in loving forever homes. They’ve also helped keep the population of feral cats and their offspring down through their trap and neuter program. Now there’s a new long-term initiative underway to move and expand their assistance even further. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin has the details.

On the outside it may look like an abandoned warehouse, but it’s actually one of three locations utilized by Halfway Home Pet Rescue in Caribou...and if things go according to plan in a few years it will house all their operations...It’s all part of an initiative spearheaded by volunteer and project manager Kent Coston to centralize and expand services for rescues and cat owners in Aroostook County.

Kent Costen, Volunteer & Project Manager, Halfway Home Pet Rescue

The final goal of the project is to be able to have everything under one roof and to be able to support all of Aroostook County with low-cost medical, taking care of even the feral cats.

Standup - Sherry Karabin Reporting

The facility is currently used to house feral cats and to store food and other supplies that are given away to low-income pet parents.”

We’ll have full food pantry for the cats and dogs that will be available for people when we get this whole facility set up.

And that’s far from all that’s on the agenda. The nonprofit currently holds four spay and neuter clinics that also provide general veterinary services each year at the Rec Center in Caribou. By eliminating rental costs, it hopes to expand the opportunities for residents to get low or no cost care.

Christina Kane-Gibson, Volunteer & Board member, Halfway Home Pet Rescue

I think it’s pretty clear that the vets in Aroostook County are working hard to capacity, but there are so many new people moving into the area, new pets coming in, emergency services a lot of times people have to drive their pets down to Brewer so if we can have a place centrally located in Aroostook County to serve people, I think it would definitely help pets and pet parents alike.

The changes won’t happen overnight...in fact right now Coston is estimating the project will take five years to complete. In the meantime, those at the organization will be in fundraising mode to make their new vision a reality. In Caribou this is Sherry Karabin reporting for News Source 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PQI Heart Attack
TSA Agent Saves Star City Sanitation Employee Who Collapsed From Heart Attack
Officials say 72-year-old James Kennedy died while he was driving a school bus that crashed.
School district ‘grieving’ after bus driver dies in highway crash
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery
41-year-old Matthew Davis was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi...
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
Exoplanet images released by NASA
First Images of Exoplanet Released By NASA

Latest News

Cat Rescue Expansion
Halfway Home Pet Rescue
Exoplanet images released by NASA
First Images of Exoplanet Released By NASA
Exoplanet images released by NASA
Images of Exo Planet
ACM- Broadway Kids in the County Program
Aroostook Community Matters- Broadway Kids in the County program