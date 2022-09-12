After A Taste of Summer This Weekend Highs Will Fall Throughout The Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. We had a little taste of summer over the weekend and some of us came near the record high and it was full of sunshine. As we look at some of the high temperatures recorded yesterday, most towns got up to 82 degrees, but there were some towns that got above that at 83 degrees. Caribou actually came one degree short of tying the record high set back in 1961. Unfortunately we won’t be seeing a return to temperatures like that in the near future. The temperature trend has us seeing highs in the upper 50s by the time we get to Thursday. Temperatures right now are in the upper 50s to lower 60s which is on the warmer side of things for this time of year.

A Taste of Summer (WAGM)

Things are mainly clear right now, but we are dealing with some rain changes headed into tomorrow and Wednesday. That front is currently over the great lakes bringing some rain to upper Illinois and southern Wisconsin. I do think today will be mainly dry with the exception of some clouds. Timing out the rest of today for you, the clouds are already with us through mid morning and into the afternoon. Some of us may get lucky and see a couple of breaks in the cloud cover. We will start to clear things out by mid afternoon making this the better part of the day. That dry weather will continue through your dinner time plans and into the overnight.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs today will continue in the low 80s, but this will be the only day this week where highs will have a chance of exceeding 80 degrees. Lows tonight will be on the warmer side again in the upper 50s to low 60s. Average high for this time of year is in the upper 40s. Taking you through the rain event headed our way tomorrow, I do think the driest part of the day will be throughout the morning. As we get into the afternoon, we start to see the first of the scattered showers pop up on the map. It’s hard to pin point exactly when they will arrive, so you will want to keep an eye on the sky and pack the umbrella tomorrow. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours where things become a bit more organized. Things may get a bit heavy during the early morning hours as you are in bed. We will catch a break in the activity right before the morning commute. It’s not until mid morning where we will start to dry things out again. When all is said and done, totals on Tuesday will be very minimal because of how scattered the rain will be. Most of the rain totals will start to fill in during the overnight hours when things become heavy. The majority of us will feature total accumulations near a half inch. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Monday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.