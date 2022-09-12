Some Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, Before Scattered Showers Expected During the Afternoon

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows an unorganized low pressure system off to our west. This low is actually reaching the late stages of development, which means another new center of the low looks to develop to the east over the next 24 hours. It’s this re-development that leads to more widespread showers and downpours overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. This low continues its track east Thursday and into Friday. As it does so, high pressure will sink south from northern Canada, providing dry, but much cooler air to the region for the end of the work week and going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the county. This is thanks to southwesterly winds keeping the warm air in place across the region. High temperatures tomorrow look to once again be back on the warm side, climbing up into the mid to upper 70s. I think scattered shower chances moving in during the afternoon will limit temperatures from getting any warmer, and actually works to cool things down going into the evening. Going hour by hour over the next couple of days shows the cloud cover moving into the region during the morning hours tomorrow. I think we’ll start off with some sunshine during the morning hours, before clouds and scattered showers move in for the afternoon and evening. Scattered activity looks mainly over the eastern part of the county during the afternoon before filling into more widespread activity overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Showers and heavier downpours look possible as this system moves through the region, providing much needed rainfall for the month, as we haven’t had much rain since the month began.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful evening!

