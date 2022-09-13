Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department Pays Tribute To 9/11 Victims

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - Sunday marked the 21st anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Communities across the United States held remembrance ceremonies. In our area, members of the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 lost as they’ve done each year since the tragic day. Our Sherry Karabin was there.

A solemn ceremony in Caribou on Sunday morning as emergency personnel gathered outside the fire and ambulance department to mark the moment the second tower collapsed at the World Trade Center in New York City. Those in attendance observed a moment of silence as they remembered the nearly 3,000 people who died as a result of the attacks, which took place on September 11th, 2001 in New York, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Survivors and others were left to mourn the loss of loved ones, friends and colleagues.

Sherry Karabin Reporting “While the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department didn’t lose any of its members on 9/11, the chief says they’ll never forget the more than 300 emergency personnel and countless civilians who lost their lives on that tragic day.”

Chief Scott Susi, “It’s really important not to forget because it’s where we came from, it’s what we do every day and you never know if it’s going to happen tomorrow or today so we want to make sure we put that out for the 343 first responders that did go in that day just doing their job.”

While the 21st year anniversary ceremony was not as extensive as it has been some years, those in attendance say it’s purpose remains the same--to ensure those who perished on that fateful day are never forgotten.

Captain Lance Longley, “We lost a total of 343 firefighters on that day, of course Pennsylvania where the plane went down in the field and of course we had the Capitol that the Pentagon got hit and we can’t forget that day so many of the youngsters they weren’t even around on that day so it’s near and dear to our heart to take a minute and reflect on this time of the day.”

And although many young people weren’t born yet, this firefighter is confident they’ll continue to pay tribute to the victims long into the future. In Caribou, this is Sherry Karabin reporting for News Source 8.

