Dry This Morning, But The First of the Rain Enters This Evening Continuing into Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday, we had a mixture of sun and clouds across the county. As we head into today, we are looking at some chances for scattered showers tonight however today’s model run has them organizing points west and a bit more in the east. It’s not until early Wednesday where we will be seeing some more widespread activity. We will be dry headed into the weekend though however we will be turning things to a more fall like feel in the way of temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Temperatures across the region are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. You will want to start the morning off with a light jacket, but you will be able to shed it as we get throughout the day. High temperatures will be starting on that declining trend in the mid to upper 70s, so we will no longer be in the 80s. Cloud cover will work its way into the area throughout the day allowing for that warmer air to be trapped in. Our overnight lows will once again make a run into the lower 60s. This system will come in two parts. The first bringing us scattered showers and the second brining another rounded during the morning hours of tomorrow. Timing out the rest of today for you, I do think most of today will be dry. By lunch time, we will be looking at overcast skies with dry weather, so the kids heading out to recess should be fine. Right around dinner time is where the first of the showers pop up on the map. These look to be more isolated. Yesterday some of the rain activity was making its way into western portions of the county right near bed time, but the latest run has the activity staying to our west. The leading edge of the more widespread activity looks to arrive just before midnight.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs tomorrow will also be taking a bit of a decline into the lower 70s. That is right around where we should be for highs at this time of year. Most of the rain activity will be occurring through mid afternoon. The heaviest of the rain happens just after midnight. I wouldn’t rule out a couple rumbles of thunder either. We will have a bit of a lull just before the sun comes up and we will pick things back up right during the commute. An umbrella and a light jacket will be needed and those windshield wipers will be going. We should be dry in the way of activity by mid morning, but we will be left with that cloud cover.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As we look ahead to the next couple of days, the dreary weather exits fully by Friday. The weekend looks great again, but it definitely will not be as warm as it was this past weekend. The story by then will be the highs only topping out in the upper 50s. That’s a mid fall like feel. We even have a chance at seeing lows in the low 40 and upper 30s for the better half of the week. Have a great day!

