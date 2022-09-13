Maine Sports Legends honors Ron Ericson

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) - Three people from the County who have dedicated years to working with youngsters will be honored and placed into the Maine Sports Legends hall of Honors this weekend. John Plourde originally from Caribou, Longtime teacher and educator Monica Bearden wHo teaches in Presque Isle and longtime Washburn Coach and Athletic Director Ron Ericson will all be honored at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on Sunday. Ericson has been involved in education for over 40 years and spent the majority of his career working with athletes.

Ron Ericson:” It may be an individual thing, but it is a collective effort from a lot of people that I was just fortunate to be a part of.”

From coaching State Championship teams in the 1980′s to returning to the sidelines on two other occasions over the past 20 years to umpiring to being Athletic Director and a member of several MPA Committees. Ron Ericson has been involved in sports for most of over 40 year education career

Ericson:” I think about all the people who were a part of everything. My players my Assistant Coaches. I think about the Administrators that gave me a chance to do the stuff that I have done and supported me.”

Ericson led the Bevers to four State titles back in the 1980′s and made six regional Championship appearances. Ericson was involved in starting the middle school girl’s program in Washburn and then transitioned to coaching varsity

Ericson:” I was the only coach they had. We went from Middle School to High School together at the same time that was really special.”

The veteran educator has worn many hats over the years.

Ericson:” As a parent as a Coach and now as an Administrator you see all of that stuff from a different angle. Each view you have is a special thing to be a part of.”

Ericson says that Sunday will be a special, but nerve wracking day.

Ericson:” I will be visibly shaking. It’s a humbling thing and there’s lots of people behind me and I am so grateful.”

