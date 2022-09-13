Showers Overnight Tonight Leads to Showers and Fog to Start Tomorrow

Rob's Tuesday Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had another above average day outside with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid 70s across the region. While we’re just beginning to see some rain showers move across the region this afternoon and evening, it hasn’t been enough for the sensors to register rainfall before this evening. This means that without any recorded rainfall today, we’ve once again added to our trend of getting drier compared to where we should be for the month. Looking back, we actually started the month very close to our average for where we should be in terms of rainfall. We’ve continued a downward trend all month long as we haven’t seen any measurable rainfall. That does look to change going into this evening thanks to an approaching low pressure system looking to bring showers to the region overnight tonight and into the morning hour tomorrow.

September Rainfall - Caribou
September Rainfall - Caribou(WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the more unorganized, but wide area of low pressure situated to our west. This will lead to the shower activity overnight tonight and into tomorrow, before sunshine returns to the region during the late afternoon hours. Winds will also begin to shift into the northwest during this time, leading to cooler and drier air working into the region for the end of the work week. The low pressure system that brings us rain showers tonight, stalls off to our east during the day Thursday. As high pressure strengthens to our south and west, we’ll see winds pickup, and actually become a bit gusty through the end of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows the increased chances for showers and downpours after midnight for much of the county. This continues to be the case going into the morning hours tomorrow. I think a lot of spots will be starting off with rain showers, fog, and an overall gloomy start to the day, but as this system exits the region during the early afternoon, skies begin to clear out, leading to some sunshine late in the day tomorrow, resulting in a nice evening and overnight hours with some clearing skies. As winds shift into the northwest during this stretch, we’ll also see a change in temperatures, as cold air from Canada settles in over the region for Thursday, and continues into Friday even with plenty of sunshine. Rainfall accumulation from this looks to be quite scattered thanks to scattered nature of heavier downpours. I think most spots will pick up between a quarter and a half an inch of rain, with some spots that see prolonged heavier downpours picking up higher amounts. This is the only major rainfall potential that we have over the next 7 days, so it looks like drier weather could be sticking around for a bit.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street Van Buren
US DEA Operation Leads to Law Enforcement Presence in Van Buren.
Houlton Regional Hospital Security Increase
Houlton Regional Hospital Security Increase
Ron Ericson is being honored by the Maine Sports Legends and will be placed into the Hall of...
Maine Sports Legends honors Ron Ericson
Cat Rescue Expansion
Plans Underway To Expand Halfway Home Pet Rescue
Feed the County 150 Spud Speedway
An Exciting Race For A Great Cause, The Feed The County 150 Returns To Spud Speedway

Latest News

Weather on the Web 9-13-22 PM
Weather on the Web 9-13-22 AM
Today's Highs
Dry This Morning, But The First of the Rain Enters This Evening Continuing into Tomorrow
This Evening's Weather Setup
Some Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, Before Scattered Showers Expected During the Afternoon