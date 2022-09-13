US DEA Operation Leads to Law Enforcement Presence in Van Buren.

Main Street Van Buren
Main Street Van Buren
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public.

WAGM will continue to follow this story

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houlton Regional Hospital Security Increase
Houlton Regional Hospital Security Increase
Cat Rescue Expansion
Plans Underway To Expand Halfway Home Pet Rescue
Feed the County 150 Spud Speedway
An Exciting Race For A Great Cause, The Feed The County 150 Returns To Spud Speedway
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Tamara Panzino, a retired registered nurse, helped save a 3-month-old infant who stopped...
Retired nurse saves baby’s life on flight: ‘I’m glad I was there’

Latest News

Medical Monday 09/12/2022
Medical Monday- Overactive Bladder 09/12
Washburn's Ron Ericson has spent over 40 years in education and working with sports. He will...
Ron Ericson
Feed the County 150 Spud Speedway
An Exciting Race For A Great Cause, The Feed The County 150 Returns To Spud Speedway
Feed the County 150 Spud Speedway
Feed The County 150