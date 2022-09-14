Maine Sports Legends honors Monica Bearden

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Another person who has been involved in Education and Athletics for over 4 decades is being honored this weekend. Monica Bearden will be welcomed into the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Honors on Sunday in Brewer. The Van Buren Native played sports for the Crusaders and started her coaching career in her home town.

Monica Bearden:” I was shocked very honored and humbled. I guess I don’t consider myself a legend. I have been doing this because I love it. We don’t do it to get accolades or anything like that. I just love the kids and love my job.”

Bearden was inducted into the Van Buren High School Hall of Fame earlier this year. Bearden has been an educator and coach for all of her adult life. She has coached various sports all levels from Middle School on up. She also coached College soccer and Basketball at the University of Maine Presque Isle. She was an assistant Coach when Presque Isle won the State Class B Basketball title back in 2006. She still coaches the Presque Isle Wildcats girls tennis team and also middle school girls soccer.

Bearden:” This is 41 I guess we can say 45 because I started coaching at basketball camps right out of High School. As a kid I was always excited when other teachers and coaches came to watch you. During our State Championship game my mentors. Coach Whitmore, Coach Meader and the great Swisher were there, and they asked me to coach and that was my dream to be able to do that.”

The veteran educator also works to teach her students at Zipple School the importance of physical activity. This is video from a complete school workout session that she organized back in 2011.

Bearden:” I have done the American Heart Association Jump rope for heart for quite a few years, COVID put a glitch into it. We did do a type of Flash mob and it was supporting Michelle Obama’s move to be active. I try to do a variety of different things through our Physical Education program.”

Bearden is one of three County natives who will be honored on Sunday. She says it will be a special day and that she will have many thoughts when her name is mentioned.

Bearden:” I guess a little bit of nervousness. It is going to be great to see the other inductees. Ron Ericson and John Plourde who I haven’t seen in a long time. It’s an honor to be inducted such great people who are being inducted into the Hall of Fame

