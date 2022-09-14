Rainy and Muggy Start to the Day But Dewpoints and High Temperatures Will Fall Heading Into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. The past couple of hours have been soggy. The heaviest of the bands of rain came through during later portions of the evening last night. There were some localized heavier downpours as well. This system is a two part system so what that means for us is that we will be experiencing another round of some rain showers through the course of today.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Temperatures right now are on the warmer side in the mid 60s for most of us. It’s worth mentioning that the average low for this time of year sits in the mid to upper 40s. That increased cloud cover overnight certainly helped to trap in the warmer temperatures. Dewpoints are on the muggier side as well in those upper 60s as well. As you step out the door this morning, the air will feel soupy. It’s not until the overnight hours tonight where we will be making improvements. Dewpoints start to decrease into the mid 50s by dinner time. By the time you are in bed tonight, we will see them in the low 40s. Tomorrow morning, they will be in the mid 30s. That’s almost a 30 degree difference in the span of 24 hours.

Future Dewpoints (WAGM)

High temperatures today will be continuing on that declining trend in the upper 60s to low 70s. I think the worst part of the day will be up until the mid morning. Timing things out for you, if you are in Caribou or Grand Falls, you will hang onto the heavy rain for a bit longer through mid morning. The rest of us will still be experiencing some more rain as well, but I expect it to be much lighter. Once that is through, we will start to see things dry out a bit. I wouldn’t rule out a few lingering isolated showers right before lunch as well as just after. It’s not until the evening commute where we will start to see those clouds break apart. Some of us may be lucky to catch a glimpse of the sun just before it sets this evening. During the overnight hours we will be dealing with some areas of patchy fog because the dewpoints won’t have tumbled just yet. Despite how heavy the rain got for some of us into the morning commute, I only expect additional rainfall accumulations to be right around a half inch. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Even though we will find highs in the low 70s, the breaks in the cloud cover right before the evening commute will allow the warmer air to escape. Clouds will increase again into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Remember those overnight lows we have been seeing in the upper 50s to low 60s for the past couple of days? Well by tomorrow, those will be our highs. We will be going from highs above average to highs around ten degrees below average. The good news is we will be dry and most of us will have a better chance at seeing the sunshine. As we look ahead to the next couple of days, most days will be featuring the clouds, but we will have plenty of chances for seeing the sun. The sun will come with some chillier temperatures making us turn things to highs in the upper 50s leading into the weekend. During the earlier portions of next week highs will struggle to get into the mid 60s. For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

