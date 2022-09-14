Windy Weather Expected Tomorrow with More Sunshine by the Afternoon

Rob's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we had a few rounds of rain showers and downpours make their way through the region. This has lead to some higher end rainfall amounts depending on where you were across the county. Southern Aroostook picked up the most rainfall, with Houlton reporting just over an inch and a half of rain. Most of the higher end amounts reported this morning came from southern Aroostook, however central Aroostook did see another round of shower move through, which means they could now also be looking at some higher end rainfall amounts.

This Morning's Rainfall Reports
This Morning's Rainfall Reports(WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that brought the rain showers to our region currently sitting to the northeast of us. Another cold front looks to move through the region later this evening, bringing rain shower activity to an end. This low pressure looks to stall out to our northeast over the next couple of days. As high pressure tries to build in from the southwest, the pressure gradient between the two systems is expected to increase, leading to gusty winds tomorrow, and continuing into Friday as nice weather returns to the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Winds also look to remain gusty throughout this stretch, gusting between 25 to 35 miles per hour throughout the day tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if this caused a few isolated issues with power outages, but overall northwesterly winds are quite common, so the risk for power outages is quite low.

Tomorrow's Future Wind Gusts
Tomorrow's Future Wind Gusts(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour over the next couple of days shows partly to mostly sunny skies expected during the day tomorrow. I think we’ll start off with some sun, before clouds try to move back into the region late morning, and stick around into early afternoon. By late afternoon, skies look to clear out completely, leading to a nice overnight Thursday into Friday, but that also means temperatures will have a good chance to cool off quite a bit going into Friday morning. The high temperature trend over the next 7 days shows highs struggling to make it into the upper 50s both tomorrow and Friday as northwesterly winds continue to funnel colder air in from Canada. We’ll finally see some relief from the wind Saturday with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures expected. Notice going into next week temperatures look to remain below average, with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 60s by the middle of the work week.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

This evening’s Almanac and Sunrise/Sunset times did not make it into the Evening Edition broadcast, and have been included below:

Tomorrow's Sunrise & Sunset
Tomorrow's Sunrise & Sunset(WAGM-TV)
Today's Almanac
Today's Almanac(WAGM-TV)

