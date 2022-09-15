Attempted rape suspect identified by company work shirt he was wearing, police say

Police charged Christian Nugent, 30, with attempted rape after they say they identified him by...
Police charged Christian Nugent, 30, with attempted rape after they say they identified him by his work shirt on surveillance video.(Action News 5/MPD)
By Shyra Sherfield and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man wanted in an attempted rape that was foiled by residents in Tennessee over the weekend is now behind bars after he was allegedly identified by the work shirt he was wearing.

Records dug up by WMC also show he’s a registered sex offender.

On Sept. 10, a tourist was walking on Tennessee Street in Memphis around 4 a.m. when a man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Christian Nugent, walked up behind her with his pants down and genitals exposed, according to an affidavit.

The victim told investigators Nugent took her to the ground and ripped her clothing.

As the victim tried to fight him off, a few residents in the area came outside and yelled at Nugent, causing him to run away.

A Downtown Memphis man stops an attempted Assault on a woman

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident. The video reportedly showed Nugent wearing a company shirt with a logo which police said assisted in his arrest.

Nugent met with investigators on Sept. 13 and allegedly admitted to being in the area that day and speaking to a woman. Police said he identified himself from the video but denied assaulting the victim, the affidavit said.

Police said Nugent has been charged with criminal attempted rape. He has a bond set at $40,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main Street Van Buren
US DEA Operation Leads to Law Enforcement Presence in Van Buren.
Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
Monica Bearden has spent over 40 years in education and coaching.
Maine Sports Legends honors Monica Bearden
Says parole board biased against him.
Convicted murderer seeking parole after five previous denials
Ron Ericson is being honored by the Maine Sports Legends and will be placed into the Hall of...
Maine Sports Legends honors Ron Ericson

Latest News

Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
LIVE: Biden delivers keynote at United We Stand Summit
The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee...
Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election
A Nebraska man says his car is not being released to him due to a homicide investigation.
Man’s stolen SUV held as evidence indefinitely for homicide investigation: ‘My car is in jail’